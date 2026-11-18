She later praised the White House for having Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton address the outages in an interview on Fox Business Network. "Looking very diligently across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyber attack incident," Clayton said in a clip that Leavitt shared on X. He said the US government believes the incidents are caused by organisations making security upgrades that are taking longer than planned and encountering unexpected hiccups.

Tricia McLaughlin, a former spokesperson for Trump's Department of Homeland Security, was sceptical about the lack of information coming out of the federal government.

"Americans aren't stupid," she posted on social media. "We want and deserve to know what's really going on."

Meghan McCain, who is sometimes at odds with Trump and his allies, had similar advice.

"Someone high in the administration needs to get on tv and tell the American people NOW what is going on," McCain wrote on X. "No one who lived through Covid is believing this is all a coincidence."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Some prominent figures in Trump's Make America Great Again movement expressed alarm.

"Our leaders are lying to us. This is very clearly a coordinated cyber attack," Laura Loomer wrote on social media. "President Trump should come back to the United States." She did not present any evidence of an attack.

The series of outages began on Thursday, when Microsoft's email and other tools went down, paralysing millions of workers who rely on them. Microsoft traced the issue to "an earlier network capacity upgrade."

Flights across the country were grounded the next day in the longest so-called ground stop since 9/11. The Federal Aviation Administration blamed a router upgrade.

By Monday, the banks were in the spotlight, as customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major financial institutions and the money transfer service Zelle after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system. Chase said it was caused by "a software bug" and was "not cyber-related."

The same day, United Airlines said that it had resolved an internal system outage that delayed departing flights.

And on Tuesday, an internal network that the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline after what the agency described as "routine maintenance."

Trump was dismissive when asked whether he was concerned about the Chase outage.