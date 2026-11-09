Rubio says Trump's war against Iran not 'necessarily popular' but needed to stop a nuclear threat

America's top diplomat offered a robust defense of the more than eight-month-old war even as voters blamed Trump's policies for the hit to their pocketbooks, including higher energy prices that stemmed from disruptions to shipments in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway where one-fifth of the world's oil transited before the war.

Rubio's comments also put him at odds with Vance amid speculation of both of their 2028 presidential ambitions. Trump told reporters Sunday that Vance was right — other than that his vice president should have also insisted it was the correct choice to go to war.

“I can tell you, this historically — for history — will go down as one of the best things we ever did," Trump said. "Because if they ever had a nuclear weapon, they would blow up the world."

Iran has long maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has 440.9 kg of uranium that is enriched up to 60 per cent purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

With no clear administration strategy to wind down the conflict and the Middle East on edge over the possibility of a return to major hostilities, mediators are trying to revive talks between the sides.

Rubio said, “I wouldn't say we're at the verge of a breakthrough.”