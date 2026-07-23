Rubio meets Russia's Lavrov in Manila to try to revive prospect of US helping end war in Ukraine

ASEAN talks focused on international conflicts

Three days of closed-door talks that started Tuesday have focused on the resurgent war in the Middle East, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and, closer to home, the South China Sea, where a new clash flared Thursday.

US efforts to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war have dropped off as indirect talks stalled and the Iran war took centre stage. Renewed strikes by Washington and Tehran have been intensifying after an interim ceasefire deal collapsed.

Rubio told reporters in Manila on Wednesday that he planned to raise the conflict in Ukraine with Lavrov, saying that the US remained open to playing a role in ending the conflict “if that opportunity presents itself.”

He acknowledged that those efforts have “kind of fallen off a little bit over the last few months” but said the meeting would explore whether there's an opportunity to renew talks.

“We have to have a relationship with the Russian government, even though we have areas of disagreement,” Rubio said, noting they are the two largest nuclear-armed countries.

Lavrov, speaking to reporters earlier, said he would ask Rubio about the latest statements by Trump predicting that a settlement is getting close.

Expectations for renewed discussions about ending the war comes as Ukraine has made significant progress this year but a rift between defence leaders has threatened to derail its efforts. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has undertaken a major government reshuffle, including its top military brass.

But Ukraine would not be the only issue on the table. Rubio said he would use the meeting to find other areas of potential cooperation between the US and Russia -- the kind of wide-ranging agenda that the ministers have touched on in their huddles around the ASEAN meeting.