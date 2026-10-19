Rubio is in Uzbekistan to promote US ties and trade with Central Asia

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the newly independent Central Asian nations saw a brief surge in US interest, but that waned until after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States, which turned America's attention once again toward Afghanistan and its neighbours.

The US established a military presence in several countries mainly as transit points for equipment, materiel and provisions needed by US and allied forces fighting the Taliban and al-Qaida in Afghanistan.

As the US wound down its 20-year operation in Afghanistan, the Trump administration, in both its first and second terms, has sought to elevate its ties with Central Asia due to its location between Russia and China, but also as an underdeveloped area ripe for US business opportunities.

Rubio's trip, which has been heavily promoted by the US ambassador to India and special presidential envoy for Central Asia, Sergio Gor, is perhaps the most ambitious US attempt in decades to boost economic and commercial ties with the region. Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Rubio described “an incredible delegation” with representatives of almost 300 American businesses joining.