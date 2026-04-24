RSS not Indian Ku Klux Klan, says Hosabale; flags misunderstandings in US

"So what is pro is not highlighted; instead, the anti has always been propagated... some Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, which we are not," Hosabale said.

He said Hindu philosophy and culture view the whole world as one family and do not endorse supremacy.

"We see oneness in everything, living and non-living. When that is the basic philosophy of Hindus, the question of a supremacist nature does not arise. Also, in history, Hindus have never invaded any country," the RSS chief said.

Hosabale described RSS as a volunteer-driven movement rooted in India’s cultural and civilisational ethos.

"RSS is a people's voluntary movement inspired by cultural ethos and civilisation values of the ancient society of India, which is generally known as Hindu culture.

"To create volunteers with character, self-confidence, a sense of service to the community and for organising the society, the RSS organises daily assemblies and weekly assemblies for one hour. Through these one-hour gatherings, called shakhas, we inculcate values of life," he said.

Hosabale said that the RSS views Hindu identity as a civilisational, not religious, identity.

"Tensions with minority groups and neighbouring countries stem from political interests and wrong interpretations of history," he said, adding that ongoing dialogue with minority communities was key to resolving misunderstandings.

Hosabale said tensions between neighbouring countries were because of various factors, including the political leadership there.

"The problem is only with one neighbouring country, which was born out of the Indian womb. It has become a neighbouring country, but many people are behind that country to create problems," he said.

The Indian American diaspora also held a public reception in honour of Hosabale on Thursday evening in a Virginia suburb, which saw a good turnout from people in the greater Washington region.