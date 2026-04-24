RSS not Indian Ku Klux Klan, says Hosabale; flags misunderstandings in US

Speaking at an interactive session at the New India Conference organised by the Hudson Institute, Hosabale said there are misconceptions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) similar to misunderstandings about India in the US.

"The narrative that has been built for decades, knowingly or unknowingly as part of an agenda or otherwise, is that RSS is a Hindu supremacist organisation or that it is anti-Christian, anti-minority, anti-development and anti-modernisation," he said during a discussion with author Walter Russell Mead on Thursday.

"So what is pro is not highlighted; instead, the anti has always been propagated... some Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, which we are not," Hosabale said.