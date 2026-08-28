RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat true believer in US-India ties: Indian-American venture capitalist

Bhagwat is in New York for a three-day visit as part of the RSS' centenary-year global outreach programme.

Taking to X on Thursday, Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani, who was part of the meeting, said the 75-year-old RSS chief discussed various topics, ranging from space to quantum computing.

“Had an amazing roundtable meeting with Mr Mohan Bhagwat in NY. He fielded important questions by all of us from various industries, including telecommunications, space, clean energy, not so clean energy, technology, quantum computing, etc,” Motwani said.

She said those attending the interaction wanted to know how Bhagwat could help streamline procedures at various state levels and help set up companies or manufacturing plants in India without the “bureaucratic drag”.

Motwani said the RSS chief “brilliantly” answered their questions, while making clear that he was not speaking on behalf of the Indian government.