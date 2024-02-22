Romania to hold presidential election in September: PM

BUCHAREST: Romania is set to hold its presidential election in September, as confirmed by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is also the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The announcement came on Wednesday after a meeting of the governing coalition comprising the PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL), Xinhua news agency reported.

The coalition also decided to merge the European Parliament elections with the local elections, a move that Ciolacu said strengthens democracy and ensures fair representation for Romanians.

PNL Chairman Nicolae Ciuca previously indicated that the elections for the European Parliament alongside the local ones will take place in June, and the two parties will present joint candidate lists for the elections for the European Parliament while choosing to run separately in the local elections.