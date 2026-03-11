World

Romania approves US request to increase its use of air bases

President Nicusor Dan said after a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence, which was convened to discuss the impact of the Middle East conflict
Romania approves US request to increase its use of air bases
Romania approves US request to increase its use of air basesX
Updated on

BUCHAREST: Romania's top defence body on Wednesday approved a request from the United States to increase its troop presence and use of the NATO country's air bases to facilitate its ongoing military operations in Iran and the Middle East.

President Nicusor Dan said after a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence, which was convened to discuss the impact of the Middle East conflict.

The agreement would allow for the temporary deployment of troops and military equipment for refuelling planes and defensive equipment such as satellite communication and monitoring equipment.

Middle East
Romania
air bases

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in