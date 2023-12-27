Rockets fired again from Lebanon into north Israel, Hezbollah claims responsibility

TEL AVIV: Several rockets were fired into northern Israel on Wednesday morning with the Iran-backed terror outfit Hezbollah claiming responsibility.

According to sources in Israel Defence Ministry, the Iron Dome Air Defence system had thwarted the missiles directed into Israel and that no casualties or injuries were reported in the air strikes.

According to Arab media outlets, Hezbollah has claimed of targeting Israeli military position near a Navy base in the area.

Even though Hezbollah is firing rockets and missiles into Israel on regular intervals and being counter-attacked, the possibility of a war in the northern Israel is bleak.

The US and the Israel government had warned Iran and Hezbollah that if a war front is opened in northern area of Israel, it could get out of hand.

With Israel already engaged in a bitter war with Hamas in Gaza Strip, the possibility of opening a northern front is almost ruled out.

The Israel Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has said that Israel was facing a multi-front war and that the war with Hamas could be extended for a few more months.