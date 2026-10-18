Rioters loot stores, set fires in central Milan during cost-of-living protest in Italy

The march against wars and rising living costs began peacefully. But masked protesters threw stones, paving blocks and other objects at riot police and set fire to barricades made from bar tables. Images of the aftermath showed a severely damaged carabinieri car.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

At least two police officers were injured and about 50 demonstrators, including many minors, were detained, the LaPresse news agency reported.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence in a social media post.