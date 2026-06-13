Rights group alleges extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance of civilians by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the dead body of 28-year-old Saddam was dumped on Friday in the D-Baloch area of the Turbat region in the Kech district.

“The circumstances surrounding his death have raised serious concerns among local residents and human rights observers. Such incidents continue to inflict severe suffering on affected families and the wider society, deepening grief, fear, and uncertainty while leaving people with unanswered questions and a prolonged search for justice,” the BYC stated.

“The killing of Saddam is yet another tragic addition to the ongoing pattern of violence and human rights abuses in Balochistan. Families across the region continue to endure the pain of losing their loved ones while being denied justice,” it added.