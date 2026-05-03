Reviewing fresh Iran proposal, can resume strikes if they misbehave: Trump

Trump, on his way to Miami from Palm Beach, said he was reviewing a fresh proposal from Iran to end the war, but was sceptical about reaching a deal, contending that Tehran had not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the past 47 years.

“If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we will see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly,” Trump said at the Palm Beach airport after a round of golf and an appointment with his local dentist.

The US President said he was looking at the new proposal sent by Iran on the plane and would talk to the media in Miami.