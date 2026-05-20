Residents of Lithuania's capital told to shelter as drone alarm underlines NATO's eastern jitters

An emergency announcement from the military told people in the Vilnius region to “immediately head to a shelter or a safe place”.

The alert, which lasted for about an hour, also led to the closure of the airspace over Vilnius Airport. President Gitanas Nauseda and Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene were taken to shelters, and there was also an evacuation order at Lithuania's parliament, the Seimas, the BNS news agency reported.

It was the first major alert that sent residents and political leaders in a European Union and NATO capital rushing to shelters since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.