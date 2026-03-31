Rescuers try to find 27 people believed to be on raft drifting in Indonesian waters

The passenger boat departed Taliabu port in North Maluku province just after dusk Sunday. It was bound for Kema in North Sulawesi province before sinking in the northern waters of Taliabu Island, said Muhammad Rizal, who heads the search and rescue office in Palu city.

The owner of the Nazila 05 told authorities the boat's captain had reported the vessel sank after its bow was broken by high waves during rough weather.

“All 27 people aboard managed to evacuate using a longboat before the ship went down,” Rizal said, “However, their current location remains unknown.”