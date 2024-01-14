Begin typing your search...

Rescuers search for survivors in deadly Colombia mudslide

The mudslide, which happened Friday afternoon, covered a roadway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the Pacific province of Choco

ByReutersReuters|14 Jan 2024 3:54 AM GMT
Rescuers search for survivors in deadly Colombia mudslide
X

The mudslide brought on by heavy rains in northwest Colombia killed at least 34 people  (Photo: Reuters)

BOGOTA: Officials were scrambling to free survivors Saturday after a mudslide brought on by heavy rains in northwest Colombia killed at least 34 people and injured dozens on a busy highway.

The mudslide, which happened Friday afternoon, covered a roadway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the Pacific province of Choco, authorities said in a statement.

Rescuers and canines from across Colombia were dispatched to the scene to search for injured people, the statement added. Mud had completely engulfed several cars on the road.

"We lived a very sad weekend for Choco, our people feel the pain of the victims," said Choco Governor Nubia Cordoba Curi in the statement.

Images on social media showed the moment a large piece of land dislodged from a mountain and fell on top of several cars that were moving along the flooded road below.

ColombiabogotaColombia mudslidemudslideMudslide deathdeathrescuerescue missionworld
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X