Rescuers race to find survivors in rain after landslide in China kills at least 8

The landslide occurred in Pengshui County on Friday morning on the outer edge of the Chongqing municipality, when massive amounts of rocks and soil washed down a slope, burying more than 10 residential buildings, state broadcaster CCTV said. Ten people were rescued but sent to the hospital, while more than 1,100 people have been relocated.

Photos and Associated Press videos showed that one of the fallen rocks appeared to be larger than a multi-storey building, with ruins scattered across the steep terrain. One of the damaged buildings had its top part crushed, and a car was seen half-buried near another building.

The landslide contained about 18,000 cubic meters of rocks and debris, and the largest single rock was around 3,000 cubic meters, Wang Chuanjun, head of Planning and Natural Resources in Pengshui County, told a news conference on Friday.