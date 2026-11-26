The miners were digging for grains of gold late Monday when heavy rain caused the Ciseureuh River to overflow into a mine shaft in the Bogor regency of West Java province. Several people escaped from one section of the excavation before floodwaters filled the shaft, estimated to be about 100 metres (330 feet) deep, in a mountainous area south of the capital, Jakarta.

Authorities said they were not immediately notified because the miners were operating illegally, and local miners and residents initially tried to pump water from the site themselves before the situation became unmanageable.

Police first received reports of trapped miners about 16 hours after the flooding occurred, and nearby state-owned mining company PT Antam forwarded a formal report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency shortly after midnight Wednesday, triggering a full-scale rescue operation.

The search and rescue team used submersible water pumps to suck water from the hole and tried to close off openings where groundwater seeped in.

West Java police spokesperson Hendra Rochmawan said authorities believe at least 10 miners remain trapped as rescuers retrieved 16 bodies by Thursday.

“On the fourth day, the chances of finding survivors have become increasingly slim,” Rochmawan said. “But we will continue the search. At this point, it would be a miracle if anyone were still alive.”

Thursday's search operation involving 325 personnel focused on two adjacent mine shafts, using rope-access techniques to reach victims, said Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency chief Desiana Kartika Bahari.