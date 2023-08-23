Renewed fighting in Sudan chokes aid delivery: UN

UNITED NATIONS: UN humanitarians have called for an end to renewed clashes in the Sudan conflict to allow for aid delivery to civilians, including in South Darfur and South Kordofan.

"We are deeply concerned about the impact of renewed fighting in several parts of the country," said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday.

OCHA added that the International Organisation for Migration reported at least 60 people killed and 250 injured in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state. As many as 50,000 people fled their homes, and hostilities blocked relief trucks from delivering aid.

Fighting erupted about a week ago between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the western part of Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Nyala Emergency Room Initiative humanitarian group, the city is experiencing "catastrophic humanitarian conditions beyond all expectations".

OCHA said that in the capital of South Kordofan state, Kadugli, humanitarian partners reported food stocks were almost completely depleted and that fighting drove nearly 6,700 people from their homes to other neighbourhoods.

"We call on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease hostilities and allow for the delivery of life-saving assistance to civilians in need," the office added.

OCHA said only a little more than a quarter of this year's $2.6 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan has been received.