Remarkable achievement in short time in roles he took up: Kamal wishes Udhay on his b'day

CHENNAI: Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan wished DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Affairs and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on his 46th birthday.

Kamal took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Udhayanidhi Stalin is the one who has achieved remarkable achievements in a short span of time in the responsibilities he has taken up. My heartiest birthday wishes to my brother Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been working effectively as the Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Development and DMK youth wing secretary." (sic)

Earlier, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and Lok Sabha member and DMK’s Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi extended their birthday greeting to Udhayanidhi.

