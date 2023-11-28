Relieving end to difficult operation: Norweigian envoy hails rescue of workers in Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI: Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, commended the rescue team in Uttarakhand after all 41 workers trapped for 16 days in a collapsed portion of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi were brought out safely on Tuesday evening.

The envoy congratulated the families of the trapped workers on the successful culmination of the rescue operation that continued for over two weeks.

Unflinching in their resolve to extricate the trapped workers, the rescuers stuck to the task, braving cold days and even chillier nights, carrying forward the challenging operation with fortitude and courage and finally achieving a breakthrough on Tuesday evening. Ambassador Stener took to his social media handle to post, "Congratulations to the rescue team, and all friends and family members of those who were trapped. A relieving end to a difficult operation. We wish for good health of all those involved."

The trapped labourers, staring death in the face, courted headlines globally as efforts to rescue them moved through the gears. As the operation ended with the safe rescue of all the trapped labourers, the local authorities and officials involved in the rescue operation heaved a huge sigh of relief. Leaders across the political divide and Union ministers, too, took to their social media handles, voicing relief over the rescue of the trapped workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the rescue operation at the tunnel site, saying that they gave a new lease of life to the labourers, who lurched between life and death for the last 16 days, adding that the mission has set an "example of humanity and teamwork".

"The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends, who were trapped in the tunnel, that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

The much-awaited breakthrough was achieved at 7.05 pm on Tuesday. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen (retd.)

VK Singh were present at the tunnel site at the time of the rescue, said Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel. A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, with the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.