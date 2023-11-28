15 among 41 trapped workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel

UTTARKASHI: Fifteen workers among the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have been successfully rescued.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh.

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

"The exact time of breakthrough was 7:05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there," says Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel.

CM Dhami highly appreciated the morale and courage of the workers and personnel engaged in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, NDRF and SDRF personnel entered the tunnel for rescue to rescue the workers.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand CM and other officials reached the Silkyara tunnel rescue site.

