Relentless rainfall triggers floods, landslides across Nepal

The bodies of 1,451 people have been recovered till Saturday a month after flash floods, originating near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). Two others had died while undergoing treatment.

A total of 13,795 people have been rescued till Saturday, the NDRRMA said.

In Rupandehi district, a part of Lumbini province, floodwaters from the Tinau River swept away six houses along the riverbank in Butwal on Saturday night as the river rose above its danger level, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

A police official was quoted as saying that around 200 houses along the riverbank in Butwal were at risk, with security personnel evacuating about 1,000 people overnight after the Tinau and nearby streams swelled amid continued rain.

Authorities initially moved around 500 residents from Majhuwa, a high-risk area in Butwal Metropolitan City-13, to the Durga Temple holding centre, the report said. They were later transferred to safer locations, in various schools in Butwal-11.