"Ready. Capable. Focused.": Indian Air Force Rafale contingent arrives in Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026

"The #IndianAirForce contingent has landed in Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026. The premier biennial multinational air combat exercise brings together Air Forces of 19 nations. It provides a unique platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation," the IAF said.

"Flying the formidable #Rafale, the IAF will train alongside friendly Air Forces. The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices. Ready. Capable. Focused," it added.

Alongside the IAF, the High Commission of India in Canberra said the Indian contingent had arrived in Darwin and would participate in the three-week exercise alongside partner nations.

The High Commission in a post on X said, "The High Commission of India is proud to welcome the Indian Air Force contingent of four Rafale and two C17 aircraft along with over 120 Air Warriors to Darwin to participate in Royal Australian Air Force's premier air combat exercise Pitch Black 2026."