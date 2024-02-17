Rawalpindi Commissioner resigns admitting rigging under his watch

RAWALPINDI: Amid the federal government formation impasse following a fractured general election mandate in Pakistan, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta resigned from his post in protest against electoral irregularities, particularly rigging.

The resignation took place during a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Chatta admitted to wrongdoing in Rawalpindi Division and claimed responsibility for converting losers into winners with a 50,000-vote margin.

He apologized to returning officers, stated that subordinates were coerced, and even confessed to attempting suicide due to pressure from social media and overseas Pakistanis, reported The News International.

The Punjab government rejected Chatta's rigging allegations, with Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir dismissing them as a political stunt.

Mir questioned the timing of Chatta's revelations, suggesting a political motive as the commissioner approached retirement. The minister also criticized Chatta's suicide mention, labeling him a psychopath.

Meanwhile, Chatta expressed remorse for betraying the country, stating that he should be punished for his injustice and called for accountability for others involved, according to The Express Tribune.



In response to the situation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced nationwide protests against alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections.

However, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner refused to grant permission for the PTI's protest, citing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in force in the capital.

The administration urged citizens to avoid political gatherings, emphasizing police action against those participating in protests, as reported by ARY News and Geo News.