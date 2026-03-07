Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah is Nepal's rising star in politics

In January, he joined the newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by Ravi Lamichhane, and was soon declared the party's prime ministerial candidate.

As the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor, Balen is credited with sweeping reform programmes and the beautification of the metropolis.

In his resignation letter, Balen said, as the Mayor of Kathmandu, “I have performed my duty in an honest manner as far as possible for the welfare of the metropolis and its inhabitants.”

Born in Kathmandu in a family originally from Madhesh province, Balen is the youngest son of Ram Narayan Shah, an Ayurved practitioner, and Dhruvadevi Shah, a homemaker. He was keen on music and poetry from a young age and turned to rap music during his education days.

After completing a Civil Engineering degree from Kathmandu, Balen did his Masters in Structural Engineering from the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka.

He married Sabina Kafle in 2018, and the couple has a 2023-born daughter.