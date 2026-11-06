Ranjeev Puri elected as first Indian-American Speaker of Michigan House

“Today, I’m humbled to be elected by my colleagues as Speaker of the Michigan House,” Puri said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Puri, 42, was elected as Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday.

Puri said he looked forward to working with Senate Majority Leader-Elect Darrin Camilleri and Governor-Elect Jocelyn Benson to deliver on the promises made in the run-up to the election.

“Thank you to my colleagues for your trust. Excited to get to work,” he said.

Puri became the first Sikh American elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020.

Born to Punjabi immigrants, Puri was appointed as the leader of the Democratic Party in the Republican-controlled 110-member House of Representatives in 2025.