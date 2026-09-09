Rajnath Singh meets Sri Lanka president, commits to work jointly to ensure region's safety

Singh, who arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a three-day visit, said he also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s best wishes to Dissanayake and congratulated him on his government’s two years in office.

This is the first visit by an Indian defence minister to Sri Lanka in 38 years.

“Had a warm and extremely productive meeting with Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka in Colombo, today," Singh posted on X.

"I conveyed to him greetings on behalf of PM Narendra Modi and extended felicitations on successful completion of two years of his government,” he said.

“We reaffirmed that as civilisational twins, close neighbours and maritime partners India and Sri Lanka, would continue to work together for the development of our countries and welfare of our people as well as work jointly to ensure the safety, security, peace and prosperity of our region,” he said.