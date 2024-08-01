Radical left Democratic Party bosses installed Kamala Harris as 'puppet candidate': Trump

HARRISBURG: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has alleged that the left Democratic Party bosses have installed Kamala Harris as a "puppet candidate" who is "totally scripted, owned, and controlled" by the donors and the power brokers.

The former president's remarks came at an election rally in Pennsylvania, a state where he escaped an assassination attempt on July 13.

“The radical left Democrat party bosses have installed a puppet candidate to fight only for themselves. Kamala Harris got zero votes. She's totally scripted, owned, and controlled by the donors and the power brokers who created her campaign and who rip off our government and make billions and billions of dollars,” Trump, 78, said.

Trump has intensified his attacks on Harris as the race for the November 5 presidential election gained momentum with opinion polls showing that the Vice President has narrowed the gap with her Republican rival.

Trump accused Harris, 59, of lying about 81-year-old Joe Biden's mental and physical condition.

“After lying to the country for years about Joe Biden's mental and physical condition, Kamala is now being given a personality makeover. Don't forget, four weeks ago, she was, like, considered the worst. Not smart. Terrible. The worst Vice President in history,” he told his supporters who numbered 15,000 inside the indoor auditorium.

Several thousands of his supporters could not get inside. People stood in queues for several hours and at one point the line extended for more than a mile.

“All of a sudden, she's the new Margaret Thatcher. .. No, I don't think so. Everything about Kamala Harris rollout, it's phony and it's fake,” he alleged.

Reiterating his allegations that President Joe Biden destroyed the country, Trump claimed that Harris, who is now the presumptive presidential nominee, is worse than him.

“Because she's a real radical left. He's a phony radical left. He didn't believe this stuff. He didn't believe in open borders, and she does. She wants to open your borders. She wants to have all-electric cars. She loves the all-electric car mandate. She destroyed San Francisco. But she's the architect of the border invasion, trying to pretend she's strong on border security. She's now pretending that she was never called the border czar,” he said.

Harris, he alleged, is a failed Vice President leading a failed administration while trying to convince others that she represents hope and change.

“Well, she does represent change. If she wants to turn us into a communist country, that's her change. She was voted the most unpopular vice president in history,” he said.

“The contrast could not be more stark. On the one hand, you have a radical left puppet candidate who is fake, fake, fake. And on the other hand, you have a president who will fight, fight, fight for America,” Trump said.