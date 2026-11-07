Rabindranath Tagore's mural defaced in Bangladesh

Tagore's mural was painted on the boundary wall of Khulna Railway Station alongside portraits of other prominent figures who contributed to the region's art, literature and culture, The Daily Star reported.

Murals of Fakir Lalon Shah, painter SM Sultan, Kazi Nazrul Islam, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, former president Ziaur Rahman and Michael Madhusudan Dutta were also painted on the same wall but remained untouched.

The wall also features murals depicting the July uprising, the Sundarbans, the Sixty Dome Mosque and the jute industry.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) commissioned the artwork ahead of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to Khulna.

Locals noticed the damage to Tagore's mural on Friday morning.

Khulna Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Lokman Hossain said police learnt about the incident on Friday afternoon and launched an investigation.

"All businesses across the road were closed on Friday, making it difficult to determine who defaced the mural and when," The Dhaka Tribune quoted Hossain as saying.