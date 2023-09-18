Begin typing your search...

Quake of magnitude 6.3 hits northeast of Taiwan, no report of casualty yet

The quake occurred at 18:51:23 (UTC+05:30) and the depth was registered at 183.5 km.

ByANIANI|18 Sep 2023 3:56 PM GMT
Representative image

TAIPEI: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted northeast of Taiwan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude: 26.434°N and longitude: 125.303°E, respectively.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.

ANI

