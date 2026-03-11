Qatar says it can't mediate for Iran while under attack

DOHA: Qatar said it won't serve as a mediator for Iran as it remains under attack from Tehran.
Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs, made the statement to the Qatari-funded satellite news network Al Jazeera in an interview aired Wednesday.
He noted both Qatar and Oman had been attacked even though they worked to “build bridges between Iran and the West”.
“We will not be able to fulfill that role under attack, and that's something the Iranians need to understand,” al-Khulaifi said. "The regional countries are not an enemy of Iran, and the Iranians are not understanding that idea.”
Meanwhile, Qatar issued a warning to the public on Wednesday morning of a possible Iranian attack.
An Associated Press journalist in Qatar heard explosions as air defences intercepted incoming fire over Doha, the country's capital.