Qatar Energy Minister warns oil could touch $150 in weeks if Iran war continues

"Everybody that has not called for force majeure we expect will do so in the next few days if this continues. All exporters in the Gulf region will have to call force majeure," the minister told the Financial Times.

"If they don’t, they are at some point going to pay the liability for that legally, and that’s their choice," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

The minister said that crude prices could reach $150 a barrel within two to three weeks if tankers and other vessels remain unable to pass through the Strait, while natural gas prices could jump four times.