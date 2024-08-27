Putin speaks to PM Modi, highlights Russia's approach to resolving Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. During the talks, Putin highlighted Russia's approaches to resolving the conflict that is ongoing between Moscow and Kyiv.

PM Modi informed Putin about his recent visit to Kyiv and stressed his commitment to bringing about a settlement for Ukraine by political and diplomatic means. Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a conflict for over two-and-a-half years.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in India stated, "Vladimir Putin shared his principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, and went on to highlight Russia's approaches to resolving this conflict."

The two leaders also discussed measures needed to implement trade and economic agreements resulting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Russia in July. The two leaders agreed to continue their bilateral contacts at various levels.

In the statement, the Russian Embassy in India stated, "They expressed satisfaction with the way the two countries have been working together within BRICS. Narendra Modi reaffirmed his readiness to take part in the October 2024 Kazan Summit, to be held as part of Russia's BRICS chairmanship."

During the telephone conversation, PM Modi shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine and underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution to the conflict.

PM recalled his successful visit to Russia last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit. They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The PM shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," a PMO release said.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," PM Modi said.

The conversation took place days after PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine. PM Modi visited Ukraine on August 23, the first by an Indian PM to the European nation.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy. He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress. Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since February 2022.