Putin signs decree on autumn military draft

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Monday, calling up 133,000 citizens for military service in autumn, according to a document posted on the country's legal information portal.

According to the decree, a total of 133,000 people aged 18 to 30, will be drafted from October 1 to December 31, 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

Conscripts will not be involved in tasks related to the special military operation in the new regions, and will serve at permanent deployment points of military units and formations on the territory of Russia, Deputy Head of the Russian General Staff's Main Organizational and Mobilization Department Vladimir Tsimlyansky said during a briefing earlier on Monday.

In July 2023, Russia's lower house of parliament voted to raise the maximum age at which men can be conscripted to 30 from 27. The new legislation came into effect on January 1, 2024.

Russia conducts conscription twice a year, in spring and autumn respectively. The autumn 2023 draft saw the enlistment of 130,000 people. All men in Russia are required to do a year-long military service, or equivalent training during higher education, from the age of 18.

