Putin, Modi talk mutiny, Ukraine & ties over call

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi on Friday held a “meaningful” conversation over the phone, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral strategic partnership while exchanging views on the conflict in Ukraine and surprise armed mutiny by private army of mercenaries. The telephone conversation came days ahead of the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), hosted by India on July 4. Modi and Putin reviewed progress in bilateral ties and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the External Affairs Ministry said. PM Modi “expressed understanding and support for the resolute actions by the Russian authorities to defend law and order, and ensure stability in the country and security of its citizens,” a Kremlin statement claimed. “Special attention was on cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20, where India holds the presidency, as well as within the BRICS format,” it added. The MEA said Putin informed Modi of Ukraine’s categorical refusal to settle conflict through diplomacy, while PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue.

