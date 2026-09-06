Putin meets with US envoys at Kremlin for renewed talks on ending war in Ukraine

A first trip to Kyiv for the American emissaries

Both US envoys will also visit Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, for the first time in the peace process on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said.

At the start of the meeting in Moscow, Putin asked Kushner and Witkoff to pass on his warm wishes and gratitude to Trump, and described the situation in Ukraine as “not simple.” Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight today,” presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Tass news agency.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was prepared to halt strikes on Moscow until Monday. He said he spoke on Saturday afternoon with the US delegation after their arrival in Moscow.

"From now through the end of Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow, and we expect the Russians to do the same regarding Kyiv," he said.

The US envoys were met at the airport in Moscow by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Tass reported. Dmitriev shared photos of him meeting with the US delegation as they disembarked, alongside the caption, “Welcome to Moscow Peacemakers.”