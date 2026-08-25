Putin issues decree opening door to state control of key sites after deep Ukrainian drone strikes

The decree may pressure owners to undertake repairs

The Kremlin's intentions with Putin's decree, announced late Monday, are unclear. However, it applies to various sectors, including energy and fuel infrastructure, industrial, communications, transport and logistics facilities.

Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in a statement Monday evening that the decree doesn't imply nationalization of companies or a change of ownership -- only “involvement of the state in the management of an enterprise to solve specific security problems.”

He added that “this mechanism doesn't imply widespread use -- targeted, carefully considered decisions will be made at the highest level.”

Russian political analyst Abbas Gallyamov said the measure might be a “tactical” step designed to make the owners of repeatedly damaged oil refineries undertake repairs that they might otherwise shy away from.

“Given the fact that the same refinery has already been hit three to five times, it's safe to assume that the owners are now reluctant to invest in restoring what's been destroyed,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Why spend billions if they're going to get hit again tomorrow?” asked Gallyamov, who once worked as a speechwriter for Putin.

The government is giving companies an ultimatum, he said: “If you don't finance the restoration of the refineries, we'll take them away from you.”