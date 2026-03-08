Putin blames West for Ukraine crisis as peace talks remain uncertain

Putin made the remarks in an interview for the state television programme “Moscow, Kremlin, Putin”, excerpts of which were aired on the Rossiya 24 channel on Sunday.

“Where did the Ukrainian crisis come from? It arose from Western countries’ support for the coup in Ukraine, and then the events in Crimea, and then in the southeast of Ukraine - Donbass and Novorossiya as a whole. This is where it all began," he said.