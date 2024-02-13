PTI to seek justice from courts against Feb 8 poll 'rigging': Imran

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will challenge the results of the February 8 general elections in the Supreme Court, said party founder Imran Khan during an informal talk with the media in Adiala jail, a media report said.

On Monday, the party had demanded immediate resignation of Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, accusing him of dereliction of his constitutional and legal duties and playing the role of a facilitator in what it termed as 'poll fraud', The Express Tribune reported.

The PTI further insisted that not only should CEC Raja step down, but the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should also tender their resignations, the report said.

It alleged that they colluded to strip PTI-backed candidates of the mandate bestowed upon them by the people in the February 8 general elections, marred by widespread reports of rigging.

The PTI chief also dismissed any notion of an alliance with either the PML-N, PPP or MQM-P, as he instructed PTI Information Secretary Raof Hassan to gather all political parties except these three to raise their voice against the alleged rigging.

On the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan said a decision has not been taken yet regarding the nomination of the next PM, adding that the party will "consider it".

However, the PTI founder nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the slot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, The Express Tribune reported.