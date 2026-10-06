Protesting pupils blockade French high schools again, testing a weekslong movement

Ministry offers online portal for complaints

At the Helene Boucher lycee, or high school, in Paris' 20th district, protesters tipped trash cans and bicycles on their sides to create a makeshift barricade.

Like hundreds of others around the country, the school was closed. Authorities began shutting schools last week to take some steam out of the demonstrations after widespread damage to schools and mounting injuries among staff, students and police. Classes were totally or partially suspended Tuesday at 891 schools, according to the Education Ministry.

Facing accusations that it was ignoring protesters, the ministry launched an online portal inviting high school students to anonymously describe the difficulties they face at school and the changes they want to see.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez on Tuesday defended policing methods used against high schoolers, despite a growing list of gruesome injuries blamed on officers' riot-control weapons. The latest was a 15-year-old boy who lost a hand on Monday in an incident involving a police stun grenade.

Nunez said the police response has been proportionate in “almost all cases.”

The widespread use of arrests, tear gas and riot-control weapons against teenagers is fuelling defiance and angering some parents and teachers. Nunez said protests transformed at times into rioting, requiring police intervention. He said 715 officers have been injured.