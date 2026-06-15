Prominent Cambodian opposition politician seeks Supreme Court reversal of incitement conviction

Rong Chhun, a top adviser to the Nation Power Party, was found guilty last year of inciting social unrest after he met villagers displaced by government construction projects. His conviction was seen as one of many legal moves taken by the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet to stifle criticism.

The 56-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison and barred from running for office and from voting. At his trial he had argued his innocence, saying all he had done was post photos of himself with the villagers and comments on Facebook.

He emerged from the morning hearing to a crowd of some 300d supporters chanting “Drop the charges, release Rong Chuun!" and holding signs with slogans calling for his freedom.

He told them that with tensions between Cambodia and neighbouring Thailand, a struggling economy and other issues facing the country, he wants to promote “national reconciliation and national unity” for Cambodia's 17 million people.