Projectile strikes tanker as it sails into Strait of Hormuz, and other Mideast developments

Projectile strikes tanker passing through Strait of Hormuz, British military says

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said a tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” as it headed into the Strait of Hormuz. Two crew members sustained minor injuries.

The UKMTO said Monday the vessel is reportedly continuing to its next port of call under its own power. No reports indicated any environmental impact at this time.

Tehran has asserted control over much of the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched the war on February 28. In peacetime, about 20 million barrels -- roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply -- passed through Hormuz each day.

Some tankers are again traversing the strait, but traffic is well below what it once was.