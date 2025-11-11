Progress, prosperity of India and Bhutan connected to each other: PM Modi

THIMPHU: Stressing that the relationship between India and Bhutan is one of values, emotions, peace and progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the progress and prosperity of the two nations are connected to each other.

In his address at the Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu on Tuesday, PM Modi announced that India, in the near future, will build an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to facilitate visitors and investors.

"I'm making another important announcement from this platform today. In the near future, India will also be building an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to further facilitate visitors and investors. The progress and prosperity of India and Bhutan are connected to each other, and with this sentiment, last year the Indian government announced a contribution of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's Five-Year Plan," PM Modi said.

"This fund is being used in every sector, from roads to agriculture, from finance to healthcare, thereby improving the ease of living for Bhutanese citizens. In the past, India has taken several measures to ensure a steady supply of essential goods to the people of Bhutan, and now the UPI payment facility is also expanding here. We are also working towards ensuring that Bhutanese citizens also have access to UPI upon their arrival in India," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the spiritual connection between the people of India and Bhutan is a major strength of bilateral ties. He said that India and Bhutan are together building a satellite and called it an "important achievement" for both nations.

"We are also jointly building a satellite. This is a very important achievement for both India and Bhutan. A major strength of India-Bhutan relations is the spiritual connection between our people. Two months ago, the Royal Bhutanese Temple was inaugurated in Rajgir, India. Now, this initiative is expanding to other parts of India. The people of Bhutan desired a Bhutanese temple and guest house in Varanasi. The Indian government is providing the necessary land for this. Through these temples, we are further strengthening our precious and historical ties and cultural ties. I wish that India and Bhutan continue on the path of peace, prosperity, and shared progress. May the blessings of Lord Buddha and Guru Rinpoche remain upon both our countries," he said.

PM Narendra Modi recalled his first visit to Bhutan after assuming office in 2014 and said, "India and Bhutan are connected not just by borders, but also by culture. Our relationship is one of values, emotions, peace, and progress. After taking the oath as Prime Minister in 2014, I had the opportunity to visit Bhutan on my first foreign trip. The relations between India and Bhutan are so strong and rich that we were together even in difficult times, we faced the challenges together, and today, as we move toward progress and prosperity, our partnership continues to grow stronger."

"Today, on one hand, the Global Peace Prayer Festival is being held here with the blessings of Guru Padmasambhava. On the other hand, we are witnessing the sacred relics of Lord Buddha’s teachings. Along with all this, we are also witnessing the grand celebration of His Majesty the Fourth King’s 70th birthday. The dignified presence of so many people at this event reflects the strength of the relationship between India and Bhutan," he added.

PM Modi stated that the strongest benefit of a robust partnership between India and Bhutan is experienced by the youth of the two nations.

"His Majesty is doing remarkable work in the fields of national service, voluntary service, and innovation. His Majesty's vision to empower the youth and make them tech-enabled is greatly inspiring the young people of Bhutan," he added.