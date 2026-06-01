Pro-Trump candidate takes lead in Colombia's presidential race with promise of crime crackdown

But the second-place finisher, progressive senator Ivan Cepeda, and his ally President Gustavo Petro questioned the results of the election Sunday night without providing evidence.

De la Espriella rapidly gained traction in the lead up to Sunday's election, winning nearly 44 per cent of the vote, and surpassing progressive senator Ivan Cepeda, who had consistently led polling throughout the campaign and won less than 41 per cent of the vote.

The two are slated to continue on to a run-off election on June 21, where de la Espriella is expected to scoop up additional votes from Colombians who supported other conservative candidates in the first round.

Cepeda will face an uphill battle in the runoff, said Sergio Guzman, a Colombian political analyst. “Abelardo de la Espriella won the first round. In other words, that's a shift in public opinion that is very difficult to overcome. So now Abelardo is emerging as the likely favourite to win.”