Princess Anne sustains minor injuries and concussion in an 'incident', Buckingham Palace says

The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery.

ByAPAP|24 Jun 2024 12:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-24 12:15:26.0  )
Princess Anne (AP)

LONDON: Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," the palace said in statement on Monday.

It gave no other details.

