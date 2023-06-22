PM Modi shares highlights from Yoga Day celebration in New York

Washington DC [US], June 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a glimpse of the Yoga Day event led by him which was held at United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York on the occasion of the 9th edition of International Day of Yoga.

"Here are memorable highlights from the #YogaDay programme in New York City...,' PM Modi tweeted along with the video of the Yoga Day event.

At the beginning of the video, people were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans as he arrived at the venue. Later he was seen performing yoga and leading the event further.

"Yoga means, to unite. It is wonderful to see the entire world come together again for yoga," PM Modi said in the video.

Yoga enthusiasts from different walks of life were part of the event. One of the yoga enthusiasts said, "Yoga

really helps unify the world and is really great for the world to share.." "Yoga is truly universal. Yoga is a way of life, a way to live in harmony, with self, others and with nature," PM Modi added.

Earlier at the event, PM Modi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters' lawns.

Moreover, people from more than 180 countries joined the PM for the Yoga Day programme.

The function saw attendance by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners, among others.

While addressing the people gathered at the event, PM Modi said that the event is taking place at "the meeting point of entire humanity".

"I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite,so you are coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga," he said.