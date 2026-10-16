Prime Minister Mark Carney says US trying to break Canada as Alberta votes on separation path

A Liberal prime minister finds unlikely support

The setting is striking for a Liberal prime minister. Alberta has spent decades feuding with Liberal governments in Ottawa, particularly over energy and federal power. But Carney has broken with some of the policies associated with his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, fast-tracked a proposed new oil pipeline to the Pacific and called Canada an energy superpower.

Carney pointed to the Pacific Link pipeline as evidence of a changed relationship, saying it would create more than 140,000 jobs, reduce Canada's dependence on the United States and generate revenue for social programs.

Tanya Clemens, co-chair of the pro-independence group Let Alberta Decide, acknowledged Carney presents a challenge.

“He's formidable for sure,” Clemens told The Associated Press.

Clemens argued, however, that Carney's agreements with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith amount to “pinky promises” that do not resolve long-standing grievances with Ottawa.

Keith Wilson, another leader of Let Alberta Decide, rejected Carney's argument that global instability made this the wrong time for the vote.

“The worst timing for this, why? I don't understand what's the logic,” Wilson said. “Then it's the best time for him to get back to Ottawa.”

Wilson said Carney should ask Parliament to repeal federal measures that separatists say have hurt Alberta, including authority he says could be used to tax oil exports in retaliation against the United States. He predicted Carney would eventually impose such a tax despite Carney saying he sees no value in using Canadian energy exports as leverage against the U.S.

“It's one cabinet meeting away,” Wilson said. “He's gonna do it. He has to do it.”

Smith, who called the vote but supports remaining in Canada, cast her ballot Wednesday and said she voted for Alberta to remain in Canada. She has said support for separation remains too high for her liking.

“Canada can still work,” Smith said after voting. “We just need to make some changes.”

Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University, called Carney's popularity in Alberta “highly unusual” for a Liberal prime minister. He said Carney has also benefited from a “Trump effect,” as Trump's trade war and 51st-state threats have rallied Canadians around their leader — even in Alberta.