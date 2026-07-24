Prime Minister Carney says Canada is ready to respond if Trump's new tariffs go into affect

The new tariffs cover a wide range of goods, including honey, liquor, cement, dairy products, some wood products, hockey sticks and other items. They exclude energy products, potash, fish and critical minerals, but would include goods previously protected from import taxes by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. That 2020 trade pact was not renewed by the US, triggering a new set of negotiations that could run until 2036.

Carney said the tariff threat could be a negotiation tactic by the US.

“We've seen a series of trade negations that the US has undertaken, and normally there's a deadline,” he said. “Normally there's an outsized tariff associated with that deadline.”

Carney believes there is a willingness among US officials to reach a trade deal.

Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz said the provinces and federal government remain united.

“We need to have a united Team Canada approach,” he said. “Canada is at it's best when provinces and territories and the federal government work together."

Carney said Canada will continue to build and diversity its economy.