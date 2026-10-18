60-day pause on Russia sanctions to analyse global impact: Rubio

Rubio was responding to questions on Saturday evening at Joint Base Andrews near here as he left for a six-day tour of Uzbekistan and India.

“I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyse what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy, and even to the US economy,” Rubio said in response to a question on the waivers granted by Trump under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act or the Graham Act.

On Friday, Trump waived key provisions of the Graham Act that authorised punitive tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, offering relief to India.

The executive order signed by Trump on Friday states that the waivers shall remain in effect until such time as the President or the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury and the Trade Representative, as appropriate, determine that further action is appropriate.

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago resort near Miami, Trump said his decision to waive sanctions under the Graham Act would benefit the US.

“A lot of you don't know what my decision is yet, but we'll figure it out, and you'll figure it out,” he said.

“It's a very good decision, and it's going to be a decision that's good for the country, and I think good for the world because we're really at a world stage,” Trump said.

Rubio said when the Graham Act was passed, the waivers were put in to study the different things going around the world such as the pressure on global energy supplies due to the Iran war, the attack of Houthis in Saudi Arabia and the Ukraine-Russia war.

“So I think you have to take all of that into account and weigh it against each other,” Rubio said.